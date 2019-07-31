Beyond Meat stock dips despite big sales increase

Retail News
Beyond Meat stock dips despite big sales increaseFast Company 07/30/2019
Beyond Meat, which has seen its share price rise to around $205 since launching its initial public offering at $25, saw its stock fall 14 percent on news that its earnings per share fell 24 cents during the second quarter. Analysts were expecting an eight-cent decline. Beyond Meat reported a 287 percent increase in year-over-year net revenue for the period.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!