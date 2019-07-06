Beyond Meat says it can fill supply gaps for meatless burgers

Retail News

CNBC

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown has said that his company has the production capacity to fill orders for plant-based meat alternatives from any restaurant chain. There have been reports that rival Impossible Foods has been unable to keep up with demand as orders for meatless burgers has increased. Beyond Meat’s shares jumped 23 percent in after-hours trading yesterday after it reported a 215 percent increase in sales year-over-year.