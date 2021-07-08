Beyond Meat CEO concerned that Delta variant could derail restaurant sales

Retail News
Beyond Meat CEO concerned that Delta variant could derail restaurant salesMarketWatch 08/06/2021
Beyond Meat reported record revenues during the second quarter while at the same time posting a loss of 31 cents a share. The plant-based protein alternative company’s CEO Ethan Brown said sales improved during the quarter as restaurant sales rebounded. He offered a caution, however, that the recent spike in cases tied to the Delta variant could negatively affect business going forward.
Discussions
