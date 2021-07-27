Retail News

Better fitting clothes could make over the plus-size market

Forbes 07/26/2021

Having a wider selection of larger sizes would seem to be the answer to success in the plus-size clothing market, but even that has its limitations. Traditional sizing has typically scaled items up in the same proportions as smaller options leaving many garments ill-fitting. Some brands, however, are changing how they design clothing to make adjustments based on size.

