Retail News
Best Buy's sales fall short of Wall Street's expectations
Best Buy reported a gain of 12.6 percent in same-store sales during the fourth quarter, below the Wall Street consensus of a 14.4 percent gain, and down from a 23 percent jump in the third quarter. Looking ahead, Best Buy is looking for sales to moderate year-over-year as the need for products purchased for working at home relaxes and more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Discussions
