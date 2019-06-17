Best Buy’s new team was a big part of chain’s turnaround

Retail News

Forbes

Best Buy has a new CEO, former CFO Corie Barry, and a new president and COO, R. Michael Cohen, formerly chief merchandising officer. These, along with former CEO Hubert Joly, now executive chairman, and others, were all part of Best Buy’s turnaround in recent years. The chain seems poised for further growth with new technologies coming to market and lessons learned that have enabled Best Buy to post continuing sales and earnings growth.