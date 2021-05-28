Best Buy’s 1Q tops 2020 and 2019’s results

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy reported a 36 percent jump in revenue in the first quarter and posted earnings of $2.32 a share, beating the consumer electronics chain’s numbers for the same period in 2020 and 2019. The retailer’s CEO, Corie Barry, pointed to “extraordinarily high” demand for tech products and services during the quarter. “Demand is being driven by continued focus on the home, which encompasses many aspects of our lives including working, learning, cooking, entertaining, redecorating and remodeling,” MS. Barry said.