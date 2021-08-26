Best Buy stocks up ahead of Christmas

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Best Buy said that its inventory levels for the fiscal quarter ending July 31 were 55 percent higher than last year and 23 percent higher than in 2019. Company executives said the retailer pulled orders forward as it seeks to assure stock will be in place for the 2021 Christmas holiday selling season. “There will continue to be challenges, particularly as it relates to congested ports and transportation disruptions,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry. “But our teams have set us up for as strong an inventory position as possible as we move forward into the back half of the year.”