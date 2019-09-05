Best Buy reports CEO’s compensation package

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy chairman and CEO Hubert Joly received $24,503,466 in total compensation for the year ending Feb. 2, with the vast majority of the income coming from incentives and shares in the company. The retailer, which has made a turnaround under Mr. Joly’s leadership, announced he would transition from his current role to executive chairman of the board in June. Current CFO Corie Barry has been named to replace him.