Best Buy posts gains, looks forward to a merry Christmas

Retail News
Best Buy posts gains, looks forward to a merry ChristmasMinneapolis Star Tribune 11/26/2019
Shares of Best Buy were up five percent in premarket trading after the retailer posted a two percent gain in same-store sales during the third quarter and posted earnings per share of $1.13, above the $1.03 forecast by analysts. The consumer electronics retailer upped its annual forecast following its strong quarter and has expectations for a solid performance during the fourth quarter.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!