Best Buy, McD’s and Walmart give ex-cons a second chance

Retail News
Best Buy, McD’s and Walmart give ex-cons a second chanceBloomberg/Crain's Chicago Business 04/27/2021
Participants in the Second Chance Business Coalition, including Best Buy, McDonald’s and Walmart, are willing to give ex-convicts jobs. The initiative is seen as a win-win-win as the program helps individuals turn their lives around, addresses labor shortages and society receives the resulting benefits.
Discussions
