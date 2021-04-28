Retail News

Best Buy, McD’s and Walmart give ex-cons a second chance

Bloomberg/Crain's Chicago Business 04/27/2021

Participants in the Second Chance Business Coalition, including Best Buy, McDonald’s and Walmart, are willing to give ex-convicts jobs. The initiative is seen as a win-win-win as the program helps individuals turn their lives around, addresses labor shortages and society receives the resulting benefits.

