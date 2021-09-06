Best Buy launches sweepstakes to get employees vaccinated

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy will pay 21 of its employees $5,000 each as part of an internal sweepstakes to encourage workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “The choice to be vaccinated is entirely yours and the company is not requiring it,” Best Buy said in a note to employees on Monday. “But, if you’ve gotten the vaccine or are planning to, don’t miss your shot — you have about seven weeks from today to enter for a chance to win!”