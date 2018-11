Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy is already putting discounted merchandise on store shelves and online as it seeks to get a head start on the competition with Thanksgiving approaching. The consumer electronics chain plans to open most of its stores at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and keep them open until 1:00 on Black Friday morning. It will then reopen for business at 8:00 a.m. on the same day.is