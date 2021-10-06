Best Buy is latest national chain to close on Thanksgiving

Retail News
Best Buy is latest national chain to close on ThanksgivingUSA Today 06/09/2021
Best Buy is following Target and Walmart in choosing to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day. This marks the second consecutive year that the three retailers have closed stores on the holiday. The consumer electronics chain will still take online orders on Thanksgiving and is promising that customers will be able to “easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season.”
