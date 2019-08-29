Best Buy further automates its DCs ahead of the holiday season

Retail News

CNBC

Best Buy started shipping its own e-commerce orders from stores in 2014, and since then has been building out its fulfillment capabilities, particularly at three state-of-the-art distribution centers (aka “metro e-commerce centers”) in Los Angeles, Chicago and Piscataway, New Jersey. Best Buy’s chief supply chain officer, Rob Bass, credits CEO Hubert Joly for getting the retailer geared up for modern e-commerce fulfillment. Best Buy has recently upgraded its three metro e-commerce centers with more robotics for picking product. They are closer to customers’ homes than the company’s six regional DCs and are therefore able to fulfill next-day orders.