Best Buy expanding lease-to-own program to nine more states

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy plans to roll out its lease-to-own program to nine more states in the coming months. “We always offer customers our branded credit card first,” Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told analysts last month. “However, there are people who may not be interested in getting a credit card or are unable to qualify for it because of low credit scores, or in many cases, simply no credit history. That’s where our new lease-to-own program comes in.”