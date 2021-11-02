Best Buy cutting jobs as consumer shopping behavior changes

Retail News
Best Buy cutting jobs as consumer shopping behavior changesUSA Today 02/11/2021
Best Buy is cutting an undisclosed number of jobs at some of its stores. Keegan Shoutz, a spokesperson for the consumer electronics chain, didn’t offer specifics on the retailer’s plan but said, “Our workforce will need to evolve to meet the evolving needs of customers while providing more flexible opportunities for our people.”

