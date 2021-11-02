Retail News

Best Buy cutting jobs as consumer shopping behavior changes

USA Today 02/11/2021

Best Buy is cutting an undisclosed number of jobs at some of its stores. Keegan Shoutz, a spokesperson for the consumer electronics chain, didn’t offer specifics on the retailer’s plan but said, “Our workforce will need to evolve to meet the evolving needs of customers while providing more flexible opportunities for our people.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!