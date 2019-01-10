Best Buy CEO sees value in making herself uncomfortable

Retail News
Best Buy CEO sees value in making herself uncomfortableCNBC 09/28/2019
Corie Barry, Best Buy’s CEO, is the youngest female chief executive in the Fortune 100. She is also a big advocate of putting oneself in “uncomfortable moments.” She told CNBC, “My strong personal belief is it is those moments that cause you to grow the most yourself, but that also differentiate you the most in your career.”
