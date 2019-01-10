Retail News

Best Buy CEO sees value in making herself uncomfortable

CNBC 09/28/2019

Corie Barry, Best Buy’s CEO, is the youngest female chief executive in the Fortune 100. She is also a big advocate of putting oneself in “uncomfortable moments.” She told CNBC, “My strong personal belief is it is those moments that cause you to grow the most yourself, but that also differentiate you the most in your career.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!