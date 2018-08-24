Bernie Sanders wants large chains to pay for workers’ government assistance

Retail News
Bernie Sanders wants large chains to pay for workers’ government assistanceThe Washington Post 08/24/2018
Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce legislation that would require companies such as Amazon.com, Walmart and others that employ 500 or more employees to pay for government benefits received by workers. The bill would levy a 100 percent tax on benefits such as food stamps so if a retail employee receives x dollars in benefits, her/his employer would pay the same amount to the government.