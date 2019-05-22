Bernie Sanders to introduce proposal to seat hourly worker on Walmart’s board

Retail News

The Washington Post

Sen. Bernie Sanders will head to Walmart’s annual shareholders’ meeting where he has been asked to submit a proposal that would give hourly workers a seat on the company’s board of directors. “These workers need and deserve a seat at the table,” Sen. Sanders told The Washington Post. “If hourly workers at Walmart were well represented on its board, I doubt you would see the CEO of Walmart making over a thousand times more than its average worker.”