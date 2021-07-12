Berkshire Hathaway’s Munger says Costco to become major online player

Retail News
Berkshire Hathaway’s Munger says Costco to become major online playerMarketWatch 12/06/2021
Charlie Munger, AKA Warren Buffett’s right hand man, says that he thinks Costco has a greater upside than Amazon.com. The investment guru likes Costco’s membership model, which drives customers into its club. He also thinks that Costco is taking the steps now that will eventually transform it into “a huge internet player.”
Discussions
