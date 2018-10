Retail News

Financial Times

in the early 2000s, Bennetton was known for its trendy clothing and campaigns that pushed the boundaries of advertising. Today, it is a shadow of its former self — once 75 on Interbrand’s ranking of the 100 top global brands, it fell off the list by 2002. This year, both Inditex (Zara’s parent) and H&M were in the top 30.