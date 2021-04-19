Ben & Jerry’s didn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of innovation

Retail News

Fortune

Ben & Jerry’s continued to emphasize research and development during the pandemic to enable the ice cream brand to introduce new flavors and categories of products, such as its new Topped and Fresh Packed lines. The brand was able to achieve this even as members of its R&D teams worked from home. “We’ve become stronger and more agile,” said technical project lead Natalia Butler. “It’s been our biggest year of innovation overall, in all of our platforms. We showed up to make the best ice cream there is out there.”