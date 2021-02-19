Ben & Jerry’s CEO says U.S. must deal with racist past to move forward

Retail News

Fast Company

Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, is calling on fellow CEOs and business leaders to advocate for pursuing the same racial equity and diversity outside of their companies as they do within. “We have a special opportunity and responsibility to be heard because our collective voice is powerful. Events of the last year have shown that Americans’ expectations of corporate citizenship are changing rapidly. American consumers want companies to have a position on societal issues that includes tackling racism and advancing social justice,” he wrote for Fast Company.