Bed Bath & Beyond makes board changes, co-founders step down

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond makes board changes, co-founders step downReuters 04/22/2019
Bed Bath & Beyond co-founders Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein have stepped down as directors, and the retailer has added five new members to its board. Activist investors Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors have previously called on the company to replace its entire board and dismiss CEO Steven Temares. Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares rose two percent in premarket trading.