Bed Bath & Beyond lowers guidance amid slowing traffic and supply chain challenges

Bed Bath & Beyond reported lower than expected traffic in the retailer’s stores in the third quarter as the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S. The company also pointed to ongoing supply chain challenges as another factor in falling short of its revenue and earnings expectations. The company is now expecting that same-store sales will be flat to up slightly for the rest of the year.
