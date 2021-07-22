Bed Bath & Beyond gives flagship a complete makeover

Retail News

CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond’s New York City flagship store bears little if any resemblance to its former self. The retailer has widened the space between aisles, reduced clutter, added branded shop-in-shops and opened up the space with natural sunlight through windows located next to a cafe. The store is one of the first of 450 locations scheduled to be remodeled. “We know it’s hard to shop at our stores,” said Joe Hartsig, chief merchandising officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. “So we’ve really tried to make it easier to navigate the aisles … the wider aisles are very clean. The presentation is very tight.”