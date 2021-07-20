Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO: ‘discretionary spending on the home is here to stay’Reuters/U.S. News & World Report 07/20/2021
Mark Tritton, CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has crystallized the importance of home in the minds of Americans and that he expects the search to create environments “where people feel safe and comfortable” and can “express themselves” will continue on.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!