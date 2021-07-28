Bed Bath & Beyond building DCs to support omnichannel strategy

Retail News

Bloomberg

Bed Bath & Beyond is partnering with Ryder System to open two distribution centers intended to cut the time it takes to replenish the retailer’s namesake and Buybuy Baby stores from 35 days to 10. “We have to have the inventory in the right place at the right time,” said John Hartmann, Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief operating officer. “We haven’t because of this inefficient system. It’s a critical part of this reinvention of the company to have a supply chain that meets the customer where she is.”