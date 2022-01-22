Bathrooms are going hi-tech

Retail News
Bathrooms are going hi-techThe Wall Street Journal 01/21/2022
Americans have spent much of the past two years investing money in their homes to make them more comfortable to live in. Technological advancements in bathroom fixtures are expected to have a profound effect going forward on dollars spent on this part of the house. No-touch faucets, smart showers and interactive makeup mirrors are just some of the changes due to hit America’s bathrooms.
