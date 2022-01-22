Retail News

Bathrooms are going hi-tech

The Wall Street Journal 01/21/2022

Americans have spent much of the past two years investing money in their homes to make them more comfortable to live in. Technological advancements in bathroom fixtures are expected to have a profound effect going forward on dollars spent on this part of the house. No-touch faucets, smart showers and interactive makeup mirrors are just some of the changes due to hit America’s bathrooms.

Discussions
