Bath & Body Works to expand locations as Victoria’s Secret closes up to 50 stores

Bath & Body Works to expand locations as Victoria’s Secret closes up to 50 storesUSA Today 02/26/2021
L Brands plans to open 49 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and another one in Canada this year, almost all in off-mall locations. The retailer also plans to shutter between 30 and 50 Victoria’s Secret stores as it continues to try to sell all or part of the chain. L Brands is also considering a spinoff of the retail lingerie chain.
