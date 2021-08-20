Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret report earnings following split

Retail News

The Columbus Dispatch

Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret were spun off by L Brands as separate publicly traded companies on Aug. 3. In their last quarter together, Bath & Body Works posted sales of $1.7 billion, up 36 percent from the same period last year and 54 percent higher than in 2019. Victoria’s Secret had sales of $1.6 billion, 51 percent higher than 2020 and five percent above the year before.