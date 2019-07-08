Barneys New York files for Chapter 11 protection

Retail News
Barneys New York files for Chapter 11 protectionUSA Today 08/06/2019
Barneys New York has filed for bankruptcy and will close 15 of its 22 stores. The luxury retailer is expected to keep five flagship locations in Beverly Hills, Boston, New York and Chicago open as well as two Barneys Warehouses in California and New York. The retailer, which received $75 million in financing to continue operating, is seeking to find a buyer for what remains of its business.
