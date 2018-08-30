Barnes & Noble’s ousted CEO sues for underserved dismissal

Retail News

ABC News

Demos Parneros, who was fired from Barnes & Noble in July, claims that he was unfairly removed from the top post by company founder Leonard Riggio, and that the company not only denied him the bonus compensation he was promised, but implied falsely that Mr. Parneros had indulged in sexual misconduct. In his tell-all protestations of his treatment by the company, Mr. Parneros describes a failing company overseen by the volatile Mr. Riggio who continues to drive board decisions and “frequently engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.”