Barnes & Noble says CEO fired for sexual harassment, other offenses

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Former Barnes & Noble CEO Demos Parneros sexually harassed a female employee, bullied staffers and undermined a potential sale of the company in an effort to save his job, alleges the bookseller. Barnes & Noble’s claims led to the decision to fire Mr. Parneros in July without severance pay. The former CEO, who filed a complaint against Barnes & Noble in August, has denied all the charges.