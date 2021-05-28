Barnes & Noble opens a different kind of bookstore

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Barnes & Noble has opened a bookstore in Kirkland, WA, its first in 14 years in the Seattle area. The new location looks in many ways more like a local bookstore than the cookie-cutter layouts the chain had previously used. “What I think we should be able to do at Barnes & Noble is use the resources and capacities of a large bookstore, but effectively harness them within a culture which is much more independently minded,” said CEO James Daunt.