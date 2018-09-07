Barnes & Noble may have too many challenges to handle

Retail News

CNN Money

Same-store sales at Barnes & Noble fell 6.1 percent year-over-year in the most recent quarter while online revenues fell 14.3 percent. The chain has been engaged in a legal battle with former CEO Demos Parneros, who alleges he was fired after a deal to sell the company to an unnamed book retailer fell through. The board of Barnes & Noble, which fired Mr. Parneros in July, said he was let go due to unspecified violations of corporate policy.