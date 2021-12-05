Barnes & Noble acquires Paper Source out of bankruptcy

Retail News
Barnes & Noble acquires Paper Source out of bankruptcyCNBC 05/12/2021
Elliott Investment Management, the parent company of Barnes & Noble, has acquired Paper Source, a gift and stationery retailer. James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, will oversee both businesses, which will continue to operate independently, although future collaborations are likely. Paper Source will operate 130 U.S. stores, an e-commerce website and its Waste Not Paper wholesale business.
Discussions
