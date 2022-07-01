Baristas walk out of a Starbucks over COVID safety concerns

Retail News

The Buffalo News

Baristas at the only unionized Starbucks store in the U.S. have staged a temporary walkout after claiming the company was unresponsive to their concerns about staffing and worker safety related to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the area. Michelle Eisen, a barista who has worked 11 years at the store, said that about a third of her fellow employees are currently in self-isolation either because they tested positive for the virus or because they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Starbucks maintains that has systems in place to protect the workers.