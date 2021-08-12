Baristas vote on union at Buffalo area Starbucks

Retail News

NPR

Starbucks employees at three stores in the Buffalo, NY, area are voting on whether to join Workers United, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. “It would be a huge win for workers if even one of the Starbucks stores in Buffalo succeeds in organizing,” said Rebecca Givan, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University. “We will likely see many more organizing drives. Not all of them will be successful, but workers will start to see that there is a path and that they can succeed.”