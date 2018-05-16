Bankruptcy court okays Southeastern Grocers’ restructuring plan

Retail News

Jacksonville Business Journal

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Was, Harveys and Winn-Dixie, has received approval from a bankruptcy court to move ahead with its restructuring plans. The company is looking to reduce its debt by about $600 million. When completed, Southeastern expects to operate about 575 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.