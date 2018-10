Retail News

The Washington Post

Bain Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, who acquired Toys “R” Us in 2005 and loaded it with billions of dollars of debt that eventually led to the retailer’s demise, have created a fund to distribute payments to thousands of workers who lost their jobs when the chain went under. Vornado Realty Trust, the third owner of Toys “R” Us, is not contributing to the fund.