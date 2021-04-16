Baggy jeans are back

Retail News

The Washington Post

Skinny jeans have apparently gone out of fashion and baggy denim is back in. “The last denim cycle has been longer than 10 years, and it was the skinny jean cycle,” said Chip Bergh, Levi’s CEO. “We’re definitely seeing a lot of uptake on these looser fits, and our competitors have all followed it and they’re all seeing the same thing… It’s very possible that we’re into a new denim cycle.”