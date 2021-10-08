Back-to-school complicated by Delta variant

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Americans are shopping for their kids as they prepare to go back to school or college, but some are holding back as they wait to see what the new year is going to look like with the Delta variant spiking across most of the U.S. “We bought stuff last year and now are stuck with a bunch of items that didn’t get used,” said Xavier Epps, a father of five school-age children. “Two of my kids have scientific calculators that they haven’t even opened.”