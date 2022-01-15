Baby food startup Yumi gets backing from female investors

Retail News

Fast Company

Yumi raised $67 million in Series B funding last month. The baby food startup, which was founded by Angela Sutherland and Evelyn Rusli, is focused on creating opportunities for women, including those who invest in the company. Female investors receive a 20 discount on their shares. “Having more women investors is wonderful for us because it expands our network, and the whole goal is to get more women involved in venture capital,” said Yumi CFO Sarah Marie Martin.