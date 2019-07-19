Away co-founder is happy brand doesn’t sell on Amazon

Retail News

Fortune

Jen Rubio, co-founder and chief brand officer at Away, believes the company made the right decision to sell its branded luggage directly to consumers and not offer it on Amazon.com and other sites. “I really do think that you will have brands that you go to because you love the brand or the product, and that’s a differentiator, and everything else is a commodity that you’ll buy on Amazon,” Ms. Rubio told attendees at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference.