Automation will negatively affect African American workers more than whites

Automation will negatively affect African American workers more than whitesAxios 10/07/2019
A new employment outlook report published by McKinsey & Co. says African Americans, particularly males, will be disproportionately affected by automation for three reasons: 1. They hold more support jobs that will be more easily automated; 2. They have a current unemployment rate roughly double white workers; and 3. They live in parts of the country that are expected to see slower growth.
