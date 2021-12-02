Retail News

Automat brings contactless restaurant meals to the Garden State

NJ.com 02/11/2021

Automat Kitchen has opened in Jersey City, NJ. The new restaurant, however, shares only a passing resemblance with its predecessors from the last century. The business boasts a chef-curated menu of comfort foods. Customers order in advance online or by phone or by scanning a QR code at the location. They then receive a code via text to open the locker where their meal is kept.

