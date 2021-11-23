Authentic Brands Group ditches IPO, and sells stake in $12.7B deal

Retail News
Authentic Brands Group ditches IPO, and sells stake in $12.7B dealCNBC 11/22/2021
Authentic Brands Group has chosen to forego an initial public offering and has sold stakes in its business to private equity firm CVC Capital, hedge fund HPS Investment Partners and existing stakeholders. Authentic Brands’ portfolio includes full or partial ownership of Aeropostale, Barney New York, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and Sports Illustrated magazine.
