Aussie company says it will take its ‘Ugg’ case to the U.S. Supreme Court

Australian Leather was handed a defeat by U.S. appeals court in a legal dispute with Deckers Outdoor Corporation over the rights to the “Ugg’ sheepskin boot name. The Australian company asked the court to scrap Deckers’ trademark on the brand but that court did not find its case to be legally compelling. The result, acceding to Australian Leather’s owner, Eddie Oygur, is that the company plans to take the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.